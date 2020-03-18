Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Holdings Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,303 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $20,995,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $11,630,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 245,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In related news, Director F Joseph Loughrey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,010. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.