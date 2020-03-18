Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,045 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,045 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Accuray worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Accuray by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Accuray by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARAY shares. BTIG Research upgraded Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

