Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $961.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.66%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.79%.

LADR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

