Fmr LLC Acquires 7,600 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 30,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.