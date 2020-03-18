Bank of Montreal Can Has $529,000 Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 148.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knowles were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

