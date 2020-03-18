Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Anthem worth $43,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

ANTM opened at $238.32 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $216.27 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

