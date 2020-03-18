Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 12,569.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Organogenesis worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 332,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $1,282,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $413.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.