Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

