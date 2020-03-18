Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,844 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.99.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

