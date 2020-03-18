Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 513,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $96.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $683.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.