Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

