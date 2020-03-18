Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 746 Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

