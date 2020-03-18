Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $30,000 in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

SAFM stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

