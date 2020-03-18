Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 4,668 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

