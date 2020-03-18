Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,964 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

