Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 130.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

