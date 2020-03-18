NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $77,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,201.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,066 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $252.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.