Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Osisko gold royalties by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

