NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases Shares of 5,400 Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

PGRE opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

