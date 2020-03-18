NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. First Analysis upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $1,576,145.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.