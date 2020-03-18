ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $804,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $1,748,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,534,321 shares of company stock worth $140,014,479 over the last ninety days.

ADPT stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

