NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 28,352 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGAL stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

