NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,700 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Timken by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after buying an additional 124,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after buying an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 282,646 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last 90 days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Timken stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. Timken Co has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

