NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Herc were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,960,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 381.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 41,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $570.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

