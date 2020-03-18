NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 2,400 Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Telaria were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRA. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 849,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 4th quarter valued at $3,820,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 9,720.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 368,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Telaria from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of TLRA stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Telaria Inc has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telaria Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

