NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,497 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lessened its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Anthony Forbes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,257.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 13,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $222,681.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock valued at $623,027 and have sold 33,603 shares valued at $729,131. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

