Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

