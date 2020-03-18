Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 165,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.