BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,404 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $579,567.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

