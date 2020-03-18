BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet cut Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

ARW stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

