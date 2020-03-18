BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 10,232 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after purchasing an additional 473,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

NYSE SPR opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.