Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 695,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flex LNG were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the third quarter worth $3,236,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Flex LNG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Flex LNG in the fourth quarter worth $18,133,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Flex LNG by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FLNG opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.49. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DNB Markets cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

