Credit Suisse AG Acquires 44,982 Shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 26.71% of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

MLPO opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.