Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

