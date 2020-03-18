Credit Suisse AG Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Filament LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Filament LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,723,000.

VNQI stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $61.73.

