Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 106.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Alkermes worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Alkermes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alkermes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 6,940 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $138,314.20. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.56. Alkermes Plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alkermes from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.