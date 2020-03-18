Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,092 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

