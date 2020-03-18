Credit Suisse AG Purchases 1,261 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Cable One worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,229.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,642.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,479.10. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $927.00 and a 12 month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.