Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 7,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $495,358.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 30,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $2,117,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,457,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

CBSH opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.