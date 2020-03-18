Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,458 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Generac worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,545,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

