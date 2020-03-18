Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,992 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Flowers Foods worth $7,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

