StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,465 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of StoneCo worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

StoneCo stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. StoneCo Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

