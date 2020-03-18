Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,379 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Bank Ozk worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

