BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 1,569.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,183 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $51.87.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.