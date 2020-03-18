Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $199.12 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.34.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

