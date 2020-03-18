Short Interest in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Increases By 5.4%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 298,100 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.3 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

OFLX opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.92 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Omega Flex by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Omega Flex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Omega Flex by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Omega Flex by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

