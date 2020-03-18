Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cohu traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $611.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

