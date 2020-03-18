MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.29 and last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

Specifically, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

