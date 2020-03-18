Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Granite Construction traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 6838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,886,357.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,621,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621,345 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 5,108.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 425,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,661 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $5,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $594.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

