Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sally Beauty traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 9761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

SBH has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

In other Sally Beauty news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 9,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. Insiders bought a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 951.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

